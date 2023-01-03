📻 Don’t forget to tune into How do you Atlanta? every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on WABE. Culture writer Mike Jordan and our own Sammie Purcell give you the goods on what’s happening around town.
🗓️ Bookmark our calendar, too!
Weds., Jan 4
🎻 Vivaldi’s Four Seasons @ Symphony Hall
Thurs., Jan. 5
🤝 The Stranger (Billy Joel Tribute) @ City Winery
🎹 Joe Alterman @ Eddie’s Attic
Fri., Jan. 6
🎸 The B-52s @ The Fox Theatre (also Sat., Sun. – pictured)
🎤 Zoe Woods @ Center Stage Theatre
🦬 Donna The Buffalo @ City Winery
Sat., Jan. 7
🎵 The Sound of Philadelphia @ Elsewhere Brewing
🎩 Swell Sound Indie Artist Showcase @ Grand Theatre
🥁 Adam Hambrick @ Eddie’s Attic
🪕 Jackson County Line @ Eddie’s Attic
Sun., Jan. 8
🤟 Nameless Nameless (Nirvana tribute) @ City Winery
Mon., Jan. 9
🎧 Jon B @ City Winery (also Tues.)
Tues., Jan. 10
🗡 The Chisel @ The Masquerade
🎤 Daniel Seavey @ Buckhead Theatre