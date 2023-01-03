📻 Don’t forget to tune into How do you Atlanta? every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on WABE. Culture writer Mike Jordan and our own Sammie Purcell give you the goods on what’s happening around town.



🗓️ Bookmark our calendar, too!



Weds., Jan 4

🎻 Vivaldi’s Four Seasons @ Symphony Hall



Thurs., Jan. 5

🤝 The Stranger (Billy Joel Tribute) @ City Winery

🎹 Joe Alterman @ Eddie’s Attic



Fri., Jan. 6

🎸 The B-52s @ The Fox Theatre (also Sat., Sun. – pictured)

🎤 Zoe Woods @ Center Stage Theatre

🦬 Donna The Buffalo @ City Winery



Sat., Jan. 7

🎵 The Sound of Philadelphia @ Elsewhere Brewing

🎩 Swell Sound Indie Artist Showcase @ Grand Theatre

🥁 Adam Hambrick @ Eddie’s Attic

🪕 Jackson County Line @ Eddie’s Attic



Sun., Jan. 8

🤟 Nameless Nameless (Nirvana tribute) @ City Winery



Mon., Jan. 9

🎧 Jon B @ City Winery (also Tues.)



Tues., Jan. 10

🗡 The Chisel @ The Masquerade

🎤 Daniel Seavey @ Buckhead Theatre