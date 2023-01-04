The Atlanta Board of Education has recommended Jessica Johnson to fill the At-Large Seat 9 vacancy.

Johnson is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy, a national comprehensive scholarship preparatory program that teaches low-income, first-generation college students to navigate the maze of financial aid to fund their college education. She is a member of the Dell Scholars National Selection Committee and an Atlanta Business Chronicle “40 Under 40” Award winner

Ms. Johnson is a published author (“The College Funding Toolkit: A Three-Step Scholarship Tutorial,” 2011) and holds degrees from Howard University (B.A., Journalism-Public Relations) and American University (M.P.A., Public Administration-Nonprofit Management).

On Jan. 9, the Board will convene for a special called m eeting at 11 a.m. to vote on the recommendation. Immediately following the meeting, Johnson will be sworn into office.

Johnson will fill the seat left vacant by Jason Esteves, who was elected to the Georgia Senate.