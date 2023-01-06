Police have confirmed that an unidentified person at Perimeter Mall was shot around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Police on the scene say the victim was transported to the hospital. His or her condition is not known. The suspect is still at large.

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek, who was on the scene, confirmed the incident. No details were released regarding the victim or the suspects. There was a heavy police presence around the mall area immediately after the incident.

This is a developing story. Cheek said more information will be released as details unfold.