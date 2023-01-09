The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Jessica Johnson to fill the At-Large Seat 9 vacancy during today’s special called meeting.

Johnson is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy, a national comprehensive scholarship preparatory program that teaches low-income, first-generation college students to navigate the maze of financial aid to fund their college education. She is a member of the Dell Scholars National Selection Committee and an Atlanta Business Chronicle “40 Under 40” Award winner

Ms. Johnson is a published author (“The College Funding Toolkit: A Three-Step Scholarship Tutorial,” 2011) and holds degrees from Howard University (B.A., Journalism-Public Relations) and American University (M.P.A., Public Administration-Nonprofit Management).

The board unanimously agreed to appoint Johnson during a special called meeting on Monday morning, followed by the official swearing into office.

Johnson fills the seat left vacant by Jason Esteves, who was elected to the Georgia Senate.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.