The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Jessica Johnson to fill the At-Large Seat 9 vacancy during today’s special called meeting.

Johnson is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy, a national comprehensive scholarship preparatory program that teaches low-income, first-generation college students to navigate the maze of financial aid to fund their college education. She is a member of the Dell Scholars National Selection Committee and an Atlanta Business Chronicle “40 Under 40” Award winner

Ms. Johnson is a published author (“The College Funding Toolkit: A Three-Step Scholarship Tutorial,” 2011) and holds degrees from Howard University (B.A., Journalism-Public Relations) and American University (M.P.A., Public Administration-Nonprofit Management).

The board unanimously agreed to appoint Johnson during a special called meeting on Monday morning, followed by the official swearing into office.

Johnson fills the seat left vacant by Jason Esteves, who was elected to the Georgia Senate.