Two men have been charged in connection with the January 6 shooting at Perimeter Mall that left the victim with serious injuries.



Roykell Holder, 20, and Raymond Pierre, 21, were charged with several counts related to the incident. According to Dunwoody Public Information Officer Sgt. Michael Cheek, Holder was the shooter, and Pierre was driving the getaway car.

Holder was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct. Pierre was charged with being a party to the crime of aggravated battery and reckless conduct.



The victim has been identified as Che’saun Lacey, 18. He remains in stable

condition at Grady Hospital with serious injuries.

See more Suspect is in custody in the @DunwoodyPolice shooting at Perimeter Mall. — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) January 6, 2023

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek told media at the scene that the suspect and victim had a dispute and shots were fired. The suspect was injured when the victim returned fire, Cheek said.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the mall and was arrested about an hour later at Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments near Interstate 85 off Pleasantdale Road.

Brookfield Properties, which owns Perimeter Mall, called the shooting “an isolated and senseless incident” in a statement.

“We are grateful to our security vendor and also our partners at Dunwoody Police Department for their quick action and response. Because this is an active and ongoing investigation, we are directing all inquiries to PD.”

Chaos ensued after the gunfire was exchanged, according to several people who posted on the Dunwoody Police Department’s Facebook page.

One person, shortly after hearing shots, asked police to contact her when the scene was secured, saying that she and about 50 people were hiding in the back of the Victoria’s Secret store.

Another person reported on the department’s page that she and her family took refuge in an elevator after the shootings. A shopper at Von Maur said he escaped through the door shortly after hearing the exchange of gunfire.

Cheek, who was on the scene, confirmed the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. No details were released regarding the victim or the suspect at the time, but the statement made later by the department called the incident “isolated” and said that the shooter was in custody.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Cheek said more information will be released as details unfold.