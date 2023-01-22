Brookhaven Police Department is reporting a shooting that killed one person and left four wounded this morning.

Investigating is ongoing at 3112 Brookhaven, an apartment building on Buford Highway, where the shooting occurred around 10 a.m.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one man was dead and three others were wounded after an “overnight party.”

Kissell said in a statement released to the media:

“Brookhaven Police is currently investigating four people shot at an apartment complex located in the 3100 block of Buford Hwy. At this time details surrounding the incident are still being gathered. Our investigations team is on scene and when more details are available, we will release them at that time,” Kissel said.

