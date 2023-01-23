Previous track replacement work took place in 2020. (Courtesy MARTA)

MARTA will suspend rail service south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. until the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 22 for track replacement work.

Red Line service to the airport will remain on a reduced frequency from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Red Line service north of Medical Center, as well as rail service on the Gold, Blue, and Green Lines will operate normally.

Free bus shuttles will run continuously between Medical Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations, and a $10 Uber or Lyft voucher will be available through MARTAConnect.

Details on how and when to download the voucher will be provided as the project date nears.

MARTA is investing approximately $225 million on its heavy rail lines to enhance the safety of the rail system, reduce train delays, and improve customer experience. The Track Replacement Program is a multi-year effort to replace track and switches throughout the rail system.

To learn more about the track replacement work and service impacts, visit www.itsmarta.com/trackreplacement.

MARTA also announced it will begin repaving parking lots at the following rail stations this winter: Brookhaven, Chamblee, West End, Oakland City, East Point, and College Park on the Red and Gold Lines, and Ashby, Inman Park/Reynoldstown, Edgewood/Candler Park, East Lake, and Kensington on the Blue and Green Lines.

The parking lots will be repaved in phases to reduce impacts to parking availability. MARTA will work to provide enough spaces at each station to meet customer need. During the project, pedestrian and bus access at rail stations may also be temporarily relocated.

Updates will be available at MARTA (itsmarta.com).