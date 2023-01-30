Still images from surveillance (Courtesy APD)

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting the public’s assistance on identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 27 in Downtown.

According to the report, officers responded to a person shot call at 30 Marietta St NW at around 8:20 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is a Black male, bald, gray beard who was seen on surveillance wearing a black sweater, gray pants and walking with a noticeable limp. Watch the videos below.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspect seen in the photos and video can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.