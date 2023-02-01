Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced that it is currently looking for applicants for its 2023 Pay It Forward internship program.

The Pay It Forward program is a week-long internship with Coca-Cola UNITED that is open to students that are enrolled as a full-time undergraduate at one of the historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) that the company has partnered with.

Among the HBCUs that are eligible for the internship include: Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Savannah State University and Spelman College.

The internship program offers students the chance to gain first-hand experience in a variety of positions at Coca-Cola UNITED. These positions include sales, packaging, marketing, production, community relations, philanthropy and more.

The company says that participating students will get to learn about the organization and the various aspects of conducting business. Students will also learn numerous skills — including networking — which will help prepare them for the workforce.

The Pay It Forward internship program was started back in 2015 by Coca-Cola UNITED teams in Alabama. It was created to offer opportunities for African American youth to succeed, according to the company.

Since it was established, there have been over 100 students that have participated in the program.

“At CCBCU, there is nothing more important to us than the mentorship and development of these students in the southeast through our company’s Pay It Forward program. Our 2023 interns will have the outstanding opportunity to gain unique business skills,” said Mike Suco, Coca-Cola UNITED president and CEO.

“Our team is supporting the interests and abilities of these young adults by promoting their ambitions as they begin their bright careers, hopefully at Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED.”

At the conclusion of this year’s program, each participating student will receive a $2,000 stipend.

Students will be selected for the program based on a review of their submitted applications. The deadline to apply is April 2.

To apply for the Pay It Forward internship opportunity, click here.