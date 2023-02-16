19 North at the Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta (courtesy of Marriott).

Restaurant week kicks off in the city of Alpharetta on Feb 26, lasting all the way through March 4.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week marks the perfect time to try out a new spot in the city. According to the event website, participating restaurants will offer a special dinner menu with multiple courses for $25-$50+. Many eateries will also have similar lunch menus available for $20-$35+. Cost of beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included.

Over 40 restaurants will participate in Alpharetta Restaurant Week this year. Those restaurants include 19 North at Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Grouchy’s New York Deli, Jekyll Brewing, Mercantile Social, and so many more.



