From our weekly newsletter, here’s a roundup of what’s happening around town.

🧶 Sandy Teepen’s Quilted Collages will be on display at Gallery 72 on Marietta Street in Downtown Atlanta starting tomorrow, Thurs., Feb. 23 through Fri., Apr. 28.

✏️ ABV Gallery is hosting Vol. 107 Drink & Doodle at Sweetwater Brewery. 40 artists will create work life and then it will be auctioned off at the end of the night. Thurs., Feb. 23 from 6-10 p.m.

🌍 Internationally renowned artist Bruno Zupan will host a tour of My Friend the Earth at the Millennium Gate Museum on Thurs., Feb. 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

🍸 A new selection of works will be on display during the Distillery of Modern Art Top Shelf Comedy event on Thurs., Feb. 23 as well as the return of the Boozy Book Fair on Sat., Feb. 25

💥 This weekend is the Atlanta Comic Con, a 3-day convention with opportunities to meet artists behind comic books, magazines, toys, games, and more. This family-friendly convention takes place from Fri., Feb. 24 through Sun., Feb. 26.

🖼 Learn how to make free-form pulp paintings using overbeaten abaca fiber with artist Melissa Harshman at the Robert C. Williams Paper Museum on Sat., Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

👁 Closing ceremony for “Seer” featuring works by Sarah Holloway at Empire Arts Gallery in Kirkwood on Sat., Feb 25 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

⏰ An artist talk and closing reception for Brandon Sadler’s “Beyond Time” at FreeMarket Gallery on Howell Mill will take place on Sat., Feb. 25 from 6-9 p.m., followed by an intimate tea ceremony on Sun., Feb. 26 where a group of six can spend an hour and a half in conversation with the artist (pictured).

📷 Closing reception for From Africa to the Americas: The Diaspora featuring the works of photographer, historian, and explorer Arthur Ratliff takes place at the Buckhead Branch Library on Sat., Feb. 25 from 10-6 p.m.

💵 The inaugural “Supporting the Arts” fundraiser and networking event hosted by Xhibition Studios at ZuCot Gallery brings music, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres in support of visual and performing arts programs that benefit metro Atlanta youth. Sat., Feb. 25 7-11 p.m.

🧵 Southeast Fiber Arts Alliance presents an artist tour of From the Beginning Until Now with Maria Shell as she discusses her journey to becoming an improvisational quiltmaker. Sat., Feb. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

🛩 Artist Josh Fomby’s exhibit at the Aviation Community Cultural Center closes on Sat., Feb 25

🛍 The Eventide Brewing Art Market, featuring works by 20+ artists with a food vendor and live music, will take place on Sun., Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

👨🏾‍🎨 The Westside Cultural Arts Center presents A Marvelous Black Boy art show, a national exhibition celebrating Black male artists in various media. Sun., Feb. 26 from 3-9 p.m.

👨‍🚒 The Old Smyrna Firehouse will host an Artist Social for artists to come together to discuss art, discipline, process, philosophy, and more. Sun., Feb. 26 from 2-4 p.m.

👩‍🎨 Looking for a family-friendly workshop? Artist Makiko Maekawa will lead a contemporary art class at the Atlanta Contemporary on Sun., Feb. 26 from 12-2 p.m. for another family-friendly Contemporary Kids program.

🤪 The Apple store at Lenox Square is hosting an Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji on Sun., Feb. 26 from 3-4 p.m.

🎨 Acrylic Painting for the Absolute Beginner at Spruill Center for the Arts on Sun., Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $120 per person.

🐈 The Center for Puppetry Arts presents a sensory-friendly Sunday event with a performance of Duke Ellington’s Cat. You can expect low sounds, adjusted lighting, and relaxed seating and snack requirements. Performances on Sun., Feb. 26 at 1 and 3 p.m.