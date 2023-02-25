Courtesy ASF

Atlanta Science Festival (ASF) presented by Delta Air Lines, the city’s ultimate celebration of all things science and one of the largest of its kind in the country, returns March 10-25.

All ages can experience 150 interactive and educational events. The Exploration Expo, a giant science bash in Piedmont Park, returns as the grand finale of the Festival.

“As we approach the 10th edition of the Atlanta Science Festival, I recall our original inspiration,” says Meisa Salaita, executive co-director of Science ATL–the engineers of the Atlanta Science Festival. “We wanted to expand science learning access to all in metro Atlanta. It continues to be a privilege to watch the local science community grow alongside the Atlanta Science Festival, and we anticipate another amazing year.”

The 2023 Atlanta Science Festival allows both children and adults to explore a variety of topics, such as coding, astronomy, nature walks, and the science of meditation. AI and brain imaging, the world’s fastest aircraft, amphibians and snakes, newts and nature trails, a science fashion show and secret parks, chemistry and coffee, time traveling teens on stage, and much more pack the two-week event calendar.

A few highlights taking place during the 2023 Atlanta Science Festival include:

Destination Science – Explore the reefs of Australia to the wilds of Africa to the glaciers of the North. Hear from three adventurous scientists about the places science has taken them throughout the years. The event is moderated by Molly Samuels from WABE.

Hypersonics with Hermeus – Learn about the world's fastest aircraft. Hermeus, an Atlanta-based aircraft development company, is hosting an action-packed tour and a panel discussion all about manufacturing, avionics, and hypersonics.

Come Closer: Carnivorous Plants – Discover the world of carnivorous plants. Lush Plant Co. and Atlanta Carnivorous Gardens showcase some of the coolest plants out there, explain how they work, and even set up a "Feed the Fly Traps" station for onlookers to see the plants gobble up their meals.

Events take place at venues throughout Metro Atlanta. Many Atlanta Science Festival events are free, and some require registration and/or a nominal fee.

The Exploration Expo, Atlanta’s family-favorite science event, closes the Festival with a bang. Curious kids and adults descend upon Piedmont Park to experience interactive science booths and live science presentations. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25, Free, Piedmont Park, at the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street, Atlanta.)

“We are honored that this Festival offers so much opportunity to showcase underrepresented voices in science,” Salaita says. “With the many advances in technology, science has taken on an even more vital role in today’s world, and we are proud to have the chance to brag that Atlanta really is a science city.”

For a complete schedule and more information, visit atlantasciencefestival.org.