Manuel Teran

A second autopsy of Cop City activist Manuel Terán, who was shot and killed by the Georgia State Patrol on Jan. 18 during a clearing of protesters, shows their hands were raised when they were killed, according to lawyers for the family.

The full autopsy report will be revealed at a press conference on Monday morning, March 13.

Terán was one of the activists camped on the site of the future Atlanta public safety training facility – nicknamed Cop City by opponents – off Key Road in South DeKalb County.

“Both Manuel’s left and right hands show exit wounds in both palms. The autopsy further reveals that Manuel was most probably in a seated position, cross-legged when killed,” lawyers said in a press release.

During a press conference in February, Terán’s family said their son was shot 13 times by law enforcement officers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Teran was shot after he fired on a Georgia State Patrol officer, who was wounded in the incident.

Terán’s family has filed suit for the release of more information under the Georgia Open Records Act, according to the press release.

“Imagine the police killed your child. And now then imagine they won’t tell you anything. That is what we are going through,” said the activist’s mother Belkis Terán in a statement.

According to NPR, the GBI hasn’t released the government’s autopsy report, met with Terán’s family, and has blocked the City of Atlanta from releasing more officer-worn body camera footage.

Last weekend, 23 activists were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after setting fire to construction equipment at the training center site in South River Forest.

Faith leaders gathered on the steps of City Hall after the incident calling for the City of Atlanta to abandon its plans for the training facility.

This is a developing story. Check for back for updates.