Decatur sits just east of downtown Atlanta inside the metropolitan perimeter in neighboring Dekalb County and varies widely. While multi-million-dollar mansions encompass much of southern Decatur and historic downtown, North Decatur and properties near Emory University are affluent, but priced reasonably for the middle class. West Decatur caters to more affordable starter homes and communities.

Sorting through the real estate and communities is a headache, and that’s why we’ve put together this list showcasing top Decatur communities in various levels of affordability.

This list and its details were put together by looking at real estate sites and reviews found on neighborhood.com.

While technically its own city – with a designated train station – Avondale Estates covers little more than one square mile. Still, this small area packs a big punch. Around 3,000 Atlanteans call Avondale Estates home and get to enjoy its European architecture on walks and in their backyard. Glencove and Ivy Hill are two great choices of subdivisions to consider if living in Avondale Estates appeals to you.

Location: Avondale Estates sits just west of Decatur and is one train stop away from Historic Decatur by public transit (MARTA).

For those that want a walkable city-feel, but don’t want the sounds of traffic all hours of the night, Glenwood Estates is the perfect choice. Glenwood Estates, and the subdivisions it contains, are only a 10-minute walk from the square and sidewalks connect the neighborhood to Avondale train station for easy commuting into midtown or downtown Atlanta. Glenlake Park is also connected to the neighborhood, letting you connect with nature on a whim.

Location: Glenwood Estates is off of Ponce de Leon Avenue, near historic downtown Decatur.

Just outside the reach of Emory University’s sprawling 600+ acre campus, Druid Hills spans almost a square mile. Here you can find family homes, town homes, condos and skyrise apartments, making it the perfect choice for employees of the university, healthcare workers in Emory Hospital, and graduate students with established careers. Briarcliff Woods and Lavista Park are two subdivisions that sit in Druid Hills with homes that vary from the high $400,000-mark to $2 million.

Location: Druid Hills and its smaller subdivisions connect to historic downtown Decatur by way of North Decatur Road. It is three miles from Avondale Estates and Decatur square and sits on the lower boundary of Emory University’s campus.

While it spills into the neighboring city of Scottsdale, Ingleside is a high-ranked and safe neighborhood that is highly-affordable by Atlanta standards. It also offers all the walkability and access of Decatur. Homes here range from the $300,000 mark to $600,000 but are a part of an established community that values its little taste of seclusion. While buses operate on routes connecting to this neighborhood, you may find it easier to have a car or transportation, as Avondale train station is more than a mile away.

Location: Ingleside sits in West Decatur, above Avondale Esates, and spills into the city of Scottsdale

To explore more communities in Decatur and view a new residents guide click here to be taken to City of Decatur government site.