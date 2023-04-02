Fire and police were still on the scene of the North High Ridge Apartments fire at lunchtime. (Photo by Logan C. Ritchie)

A fast-moving fire has gutted the North High Ridge Apartments in Poncey-Highland leaving 28 people without homes.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Fire Department dispatched crews around 2 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found the first and second floors of the building engulfed in flames.

Only the exterior facade was left standing by daybreak, according to the report. Fire officials said there were no injuries or deaths.

A cause for the fire has not yet be determined.

