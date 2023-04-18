Atlanta is getting ready to celebrate the beginning of a new season with a string of activities that are guaranteed to thrill and amaze both locals and those who are just passing through. From local festivals to exciting new experiences in the great outdoors, the Atlanta area offers something for everyone. This lively city has plenty to offer everyone, whether your interests lie in the culinary world, the musical world, the artistic world, or all three.

As we look forward to spring, here are some events that you should have on your calendar.

Georgia Renaissance Festival – Now through June 4

The Georgia Renaissance Festival 2023 has once again returned, bringing a medieval rural fair in Europe complete with jousting, jesting, and dancing maidens to Atlanta. The event spans eight weekends and has a variety of activities, such as jousting competitions and sword-swallowing exhibitions.

According to information found on Accessatl.com, the festival begins on April 15 and continues through June 4. The price of entrance is $26.95 if the ticket is purchased online. You may get a discount of 15%, though, if you use the coupon code “ACCESSATL” while checking out at Access Atlanta. This is an incredible offer.

Prepare for themed weekends such as the Wizarding Weekend and the Pirate’s Invasion Weekend, and don’t forget to stop by the Artisan Market for some delicious food and delicious products.

Chastain Spring Arts and Craft Festival – May 13-14

Recognized as one of the country’s Top 100 Arts Festivals Nationwide by Sunshine Artist Magazine, the 13th annual Chastain Spring Arts and Craft Festival brings together approximately 175 artists and artisans.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive.

Visitors come from all across the area to participate in the free event, which honors a variety of artistic expressions and many cultures. The art booths are packed with works in a broad range of genres and materials, including digital art and mixed media in addition to more conventional arts such as paintings and sculptures.

The event also includes a variety of activities including a children’s area, local food and beverage concessions and local acoustic musicians.

The Virginia Highland Porchfest – May 20

The Virginia Highland Porchfest is a one-of-a-kind music event that takes place every year in the picturesque area of Virginia Highland.

Over one hundred artists will be playing on front porches across the neighborhood during this event, which is completely free of charge and is ideal for anyone who like music as well as children

Atlanta Jazz Festival – May 27-29

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is widely considered as being of the biggest jazz festivals in the nation that does not charge admission. The month of April marks the beginning of an annual celebration of the music, culture, and art of jazz, which culminates each year with an outdoor festival featuring jazz performers from all over the globe on the weekend of Memorial Day at Piedmont Park.

The goal of the Atlanta Jazz Festival is to familiarize a wide audience of jazz fans, young jazz lovers, and aspiring artists with the varied history and rich diversity of jazz as a genuine form of American music while also providing them with a venue to have fun and enjoy themselves.

Officials are advising visitors to make reservations for cabins, campsites and yurts as soon as possible. Credit: Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites

Other things to do this Spring

Who says you have to wait for an event to have your Spring fun? Here are some other places or things you can check out as the weather begins to warm back up.

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park provides visitors with the extraordinary chance to investigate the locations where Dr. King was born, raised, employed, worshiped, and ultimately laid to rest.

In the meanwhile, you may immerse yourself in the natural world at Fernbank’s Forest, which spans 75 acres and has outdoor exhibitions, awe-inspiring walking paths, a canopy walk, nature playgrounds, and local species.

On your list of places to visit in the great outdoors, you shouldn’t leave out the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Zoo Atlanta. There is always something fresh and interesting to discover, so even if you have been there before, you should still go.

At Woodruff Park’s Game Cart, you and your loved ones may participate in a fun game that does not use any form of technology. Woodruff Park, which can be found in the middle of Downtown, is home to a wide variety of free events as well as beautiful art pieces.

However, if you are pressed for time, you may stop by the Game Cart and play some old-school games such as Connect 4, Sorry!, Uno, Chutes & Ladders, Battleship, Jenga, or Dominoes. This is a wonderful chance to enjoy some quality time with the people you care about most at one of the parks in Atlanta that gets the least amount of attention. The best part is that there is no charge whatsoever!