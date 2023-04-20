Five people have been shot to death in less than 24 hours in Atlanta, according to reports from the Atlanta Police Department.

Two of the fatal shootings occurred this morning, April 20, within one mile of each other, and APD is investigating whether the incidents are connected.

The first shooting happened at 2479 Abner Terrace NW around 5:55 a.m. Officers found a man shot in the parking lot outside an apartment building. The second shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. at 2030 Main Street. Police said officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot.

These two homicides follow three others that happened starting on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found a 66-year-old man with a gunshot wound around 12:15 p.m. at 2996 Humphries Dr. SE. The male was transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injury.

At 7:45 p.m. last night, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3718 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male who had sustained a gunshot wound and was not alert, conscious, or breathing. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

And at 9:41 p.m., officers responded to 1660 Johnson Road SW, where another man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigations continue into all five homicides.