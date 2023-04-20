Courtesy ANF

The city of Decatur launched a new free shuttle service on Wednesday.

“We heard loud and clear from our residents that easy access to a comprehensive circulator shuttle was a priority, so this marriage between the GO60+ shuttle and our recent supermarket transportation is another critical step toward fulfilling one of the core goals of the city’s 2020 strategic plan,”said Andrea Arnold, city manager for the city of Decatur.

In partnership with the Decatur Downtown Development Authority, the city launched the GoDecatur Circulator Shuttle Service.

The new shuttle service will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two, 12-passenger buses will run on a consecutive loop with 15 stops, delivering local residents to popular destinations like Publix, CVS, the YMCA, Legacy Park and more.

“With nearly an even split between residential locations and businesses offering goods and services among our stops, we are confident this will serve the broad needs of our residents,” said Shirley Baylis, business development manager for the city of Decatur. “The route also reaches all five of Decatur’s commercial districts, so we have designed it to easily allow for future expansion as demand grows.”

The shuttle service will include the following 15 stops:

Decatur Recreation Center – 231 Sycamore Street

Philips Tower – 218 E. Trinity Place

Harmony Park – 630 East Lake Drive

Oakview Walk – 1111 Oakview Road

Oakhurst Recreation Center – 450 East Lake Drive

Oliver House – 1450 Commerce Drive

Park Trace Apartments – 700 Atlanta Avenue

US Post Office – 520 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue

Commerce Square/CVS Shopping Center – 225 W. Ponce de Leon Ave

Clairemont Oaks – 441 Clairemont Road

YMCA – 1110 Clairemont Road

Town Square Condos/Pure Service Station – 249 E. Ponce de Leon Ave

Publix/Sam’s Crossing – 2720 E. Ponce de Leon Ave

Columbia Residences – 590 E. Freeman Street

Legacy Park – 500 S. Columbia Drive

The new shuttle will begin service on April 19, the same day the city’s 90-day pilot program that offered free transportation from Decatur to Publix ends.

“Not only was the supermarket shuttle a success with residents, the pilot program also allowed us to glean valuable data about demand that directly impacted the development of the GoDecatur Circulator,” said Baylis. “We discovered Monday and Wednesday were the most popular days and 70% of riders utilized the service between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., which established the baseline schedule for this new service.”

The GoDecatur Circulator Shuttle Service buses are currently owned by the city’s parks and recreation department.

For more information, click here.