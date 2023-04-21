The women’s philanthropic organization, Impact100 Atlanta will soon be distributing $273,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

“We are so thrilled to be able to award three grants this year, tripling the impact we’ll be able to make in the Atlanta community. We look forward to our future growth and being able to make a significant difference in Atlanta through funding high-impact grants,” said Sarah Levitt, founding president of Impact100 Atlanta.

The organization announced the total grant funds at an event held on April 19 at the Piedmont Room at Park Tavern.

Every year, each member of the organization contributes $1,000 to the organization’s grant pool.

This year the organization has 273 members, which has resulted in $273,000 in grant funding. The $273,000 in funding makes up three high-impact grants of $91,000.

Impact100 Atlanta is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations in five focus areas.

The five focus areas include:

Arts and culture

Education

Family

Health and wellness

Environment, preservation, and recreation

To assist local nonprofits through the application process, a virtual grant writing workshop will be held on April 27, beginning at 10 a.m. The workshop will cover the grant process and eligibility requirements.

To be eligible for the funding applicants must:

Have an active 501(c)(3) status

Serve residents of the counties of the Atlanta region, which include: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties

Be in possession of three full years of audited financial statements

“We encourage all Atlanta nonprofits to dream big and apply for our grants,” said Levitt.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying must submit a letter of intent by May 12. A committee from Impact100 Atlanta will evaluate each application.

The group’s membership will vote to determine the three lucky grant recipients in November. As each member of the group contributed funds to the initiative, each member will have one vote.

For more information, click here or email grants@impact100atlanta.org.