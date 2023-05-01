An illustration of the 20-story apartment tower proposed in Buckhead Village District.

A 20-story apartment tower with more than 300 units could be coming to the Buckhead Village District.

The building would rise at 359 East Paces Ferry Road, now a roughly 1-acre parking lot. The site is where Loudermilk Companies , one of the city’s largest developers, had plans to build an office tower before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buckhead Development Review Committee is set to hear about the apartment tower project on May 3. Design documents are by Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, a real estate development and investment firm based in Northbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Loudermilk Companies, owner of the property, filed a special administrative permit (SAP) last week with the city for plans to build the tower with 314 units and ground floor retail. The building would include 45 studio units, 182 one-bedroom units, 82 two-bedroom units and 5 three-bedroom units.

The design documents include renderings for four townhomes on the first and second floors along Grandview Avenue, labeled Townhomes on Grandview.

The tower would include four townhomes on the first three floors alongside planned retail as shown in this drawing.

Rent prices were not included in the SAP.

In 2019, Loudermilk Companies, founded by the late Aaron’s Inc. founder Charlie Loudermilk Sr. and his son Robin Loudermilk, sought a $2.2 million tax break from the Development Authority of Fulton County to build a 12-story office tower at 359 East Paces Ferry Road.

The tax break was rejected amid growing debate about Fulton County giving tax breaks to projects in hot development markets in the city of Atlanta such as Buckhead and along the Atlanta Beltline.

An illustration of the entry from East Paces Ferry.

Retail on East Paces Ferry would include mass timber.

An illustration for what would be the Townhomes on Grandview.

Another angle for Townhomes on Grandview.