On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this coming week we found 159 events, with 95 ITP and 64 OTP.
Below are our recommendations for Friday through Thursday of next week.
Weekend
- @nikkiskitchenatl on Friday is serving an out of this world candied bacon fried lobster BLT and other sandwiches at @ourbaratl
- Roti Mama, a new kid on the block, is bringing Jamaican to @sceptrebeer from Friday through Sunday
- @atlfoodtruckpark is hosting a vegan Cinco de Mayo in Jonesboro on Friday with lots of chef, including one of our faves, @gutierraatl, who recently prepared 100 meals for @flavorforward.atl. Gutierra is also at @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead Saturday morning.
- @bravewojtek is bringing back Wojtek House ‘have pierogies your way’ brunch including shrimp pierogi n’ grits on Sunday morning at @boggssocial.
- @smoke.and.honey is at @threetaverns all day Saturday to celebrate their Pilsen Liberation beer release
- @independent_distilling is hosting a Peauxboy & Crawfish Fest with @whatchacookinbaby and @skitorsbp on Saturday.
- @bamepopup is serving up homestyle Vietnamese (no bahn mis) at @rebelteahouse on Saturday. Get it while you can…
- @the_bookhousepub is hosting an Asian noods party on Sunday with @senpainoodlesupply and @tko_thekorean1 with dumplings, wings and lots of noodles.
- @krupana_atl and lots of other chefs are at the Decatur Arts Festival all weekend.
- @tritonyards is having their grand re-opening on May 5 to bring food trucks back to the West End. What great news for Capital View neighborhood and some of the best food trucks around.
Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken will be serving this Maryland crab cake at The Darwin Hotel on Thursday
Next Week
- @elsewherebrewing is hosting industry night again on Monday, this time with @thiccburgers bringing the ‘hood burgers.
- @kimchijoyatl, as usual, are at @riasbluebird on Tuesday.
- @ganji.atl is back at @sceptrebeer with their innovative Asian inspired fast fusion from Tuesday.
- The Punk Foodie Evolution of ATL dining series collaboration with @thedarwinhotel is on Thursday with our friends from @atljerkking. Expect lots of American jerk!
Upcoming
- On May 20th, we will be at @ormewoodparkfestival with our curated list of 15 pop-ups and with @eatphocue & @roundtripbeer Phiner Bởck collab beer. Sam from Punk Foodie will be moderating a panel on Breweries And Pop-Ups: The Evolution Of The Atlanta Food And Beverage Scene with Round Trip and @tko_thekorean1.
- Punk Foodie Fest 2! Bigger and better than last year with 16 pop-ups! June 10th at @westside_motor_lounge. More details coming soon.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Sweet Auburn: Nikkis Kitchen (Elevated)
2:00pm – 8:00pm Fri, May 5 | Our Bar ATL
Oakhurst: Roti Mama (Jamaican)
3:00pm Fri, May 5 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Jonesboro: Veganish (Vegan, Vegetarian & Pescatarian)
4:00pm Fri, May 5 | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish
SATURDAY
Buckhead: GUTIERRA VEGAN MEXICAN
8:30am – 12:00pm Sat, May 6 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market
10:00am – 6:00pm Sat, May 6 | Downtown Decatur (GA)
Oakhurst: Roti Mama (Jamaican)
12:00pm Sat, May 6 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Decatur: Skitor’s Boiling Pots (New Orelans Boiled Seafood), Whatcha Cookin Baby (New Orleans)
12:00pm Sat, May 6 | Independent Distilling Company
Decatur: Smoke and Honey (Southern)
12:00pm – 7:00pm Sat, May 6 | Three Taverns Craft Brewery
Decatur: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)
12:00pm Sat, May 6 | Rebel Teahouse
SUNDAY
West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
9:00am – 3:00pm Sun, May 7 | Boggs Social & Supply
11:00am – 5:00pm Sun, May 7 | Downtown Decatur (GA)
Oakhurst: Roti Mama (Jamaican)
12:00pm Sun, May 7 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
O4W: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen) + TKO (Korean comfort)
3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 7 | The Bookhouse Pub
MONDAY
5:00pm – 9:00pm Mon, May 8 | Elsewhere Brewing
TUESDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm Tue, May 9 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Grant Park: Kimchi Joy (Korean)
5:00pm Tue, May 9 | Ria’s Bluebird
WEDNESDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm May 10 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
THURSDAY
5:00pm – 9:00pm Thu, May 11 | The Darwin Hotel