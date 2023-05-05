Nikki’s Kitchen is serving this candied bacon fried lobster BLT at Our Bar this Friday.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this coming week we found 159 events, with 95 ITP and 64 OTP.

Our app is coming soon! Want to be the first to know? Sign up to our waiting list!

Below are our recommendations for Friday through Thursday of next week.

Weekend

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken will be serving this Maryland crab cake at The Darwin Hotel on Thursday

Next Week

@elsewherebrewing is hosting industry night again on Monday, this time with @thiccburgers bringing the ‘hood burgers.

@kimchijoyatl, as usual, are at @riasbluebird on Tuesday.

@ganji.atl is back at @sceptrebeer with their innovative Asian inspired fast fusion from Tuesday.

The Punk Foodie Evolution of ATL dining series collaboration with @thedarwinhotel is on Thursday with our friends from @atljerkking. Expect lots of American jerk!

Upcoming

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Sweet Auburn: Nikkis Kitchen (Elevated)

2:00pm – 8:00pm Fri, May 5 | Our Bar ATL

Oakhurst: Roti Mama (Jamaican)

3:00pm Fri, May 5 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Jonesboro: Veganish (Vegan, Vegetarian & Pescatarian)

4:00pm Fri, May 5 | Atlanta Food Truck Park / Veganish

SATURDAY

Buckhead: GUTIERRA VEGAN MEXICAN

8:30am – 12:00pm Sat, May 6 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Decatur Arts Festival

10:00am – 6:00pm Sat, May 6 | Downtown Decatur (GA)

Oakhurst: Roti Mama (Jamaican)

12:00pm Sat, May 6 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Decatur: Skitor’s Boiling Pots (New Orelans Boiled Seafood), Whatcha Cookin Baby (New Orleans)

12:00pm Sat, May 6 | Independent Distilling Company

Decatur: Smoke and Honey (Southern)

12:00pm – 7:00pm Sat, May 6 | Three Taverns Craft Brewery

Decatur: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

12:00pm Sat, May 6 | Rebel Teahouse

SUNDAY

West End: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

9:00am – 3:00pm Sun, May 7 | Boggs Social & Supply

Decatur Arts Festival

11:00am – 5:00pm Sun, May 7 | Downtown Decatur (GA)

Oakhurst: Roti Mama (Jamaican)

12:00pm Sun, May 7 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

O4W: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen) + TKO (Korean comfort)

3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 7 | The Bookhouse Pub

MONDAY

Grant Park: THICC Burger

5:00pm – 9:00pm Mon, May 8 | Elsewhere Brewing

TUESDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm Tue, May 9 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Grant Park: Kimchi Joy (Korean)

5:00pm Tue, May 9 | Ria’s Bluebird

WEDNESDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm May 10 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

THURSDAY

O4W: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 9:00pm Thu, May 11 | The Darwin Hotel