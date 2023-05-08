Two men are dead and another was wounded in a shooting that took place in the Grove Park neighborhood of northwest Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Atlanta Police said officers were dispatch at 6:30 p.m. to a “person shot” call at 641 Francis Place, which is near both the Grove Park YMCA and KIPP Woodson Park Academy.

Upon arrival, officers located two males who appeared to have been shot and were in critical condition. Both were taken to Grady Hospital and have since died from their injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned there was possible third victim. A short time later, that third went to the emergency room at Grady Hospital. He was admitted for treatment.

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to the APD report.