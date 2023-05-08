Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

Brookhaven is a growing city located in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. With a population of over 55,000 residents, it’s important to have access to quality medical care. Moving to a new city can be challenging, especially if you are unfamiliar with the area. One of the essential things to know is where to go in case of a medical emergency.

Nearest Hospitals and Major Networks

Brookhaven is an excellent location for those seeking medical care, as it is conveniently situated near several acclaimed hospitals and medical networks. Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, which is located just four miles away, is the closest hospital to Brookhaven. Not only is it the closest hospital, but it is also part of the Emory Healthcare Network, which is one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in Georgia. The Emory Healthcare Network prides itself on providing the highest quality of care to patients, with a wide range of medical services and specialties available.

There are several other major medical networks in the area that offer a multitude of medical services and treatments. Piedmont Healthcare and Northside Hospital are two such networks, both of which have multiple locations throughout the Atlanta area. These networks provide top-notch care to patients and offer a wide range of medical services, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, and many others.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital

Services: Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital is a 410-bed acute-care hospital that provides a wide range of medical services. The hospital has been serving the community since 1880 and has a reputation for providing high-quality, compassionate care to its patients. Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital is known for its excellent cardiac care, neurology and neurosurgery, and orthopedics.

The hospital also has a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and a comprehensive cancer center.

Address: Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital is located at 5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite

Services: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite is a 400-bed hospital that provides specialized care for children in Brookhaven. The hospital has a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a Pediatric Emergency Department, and a comprehensive cancer center. The hospital is known for its excellent pediatric orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery, and cardiac care.

Address: CHOA at Scottish Rite is located at 1001 Johnson Ferry Rd NE.

Piedmont Healthcare

Services: In Brookhaven, Piedmont Healthcare operates the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital which provides a wide range of healthcare services including emergency care, cancer care, cardiac care, and women’s health services.

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is a 643-bed facility that has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best hospitals in Georgia.

The hospital has also been recognized for its excellence in cardiac care, neurology, and orthopedics. Piedmont Healthcare also offers a wide range of primary care and specialty care clinics throughout the Brookhaven area, making it easy for patients to access quality healthcare close to home.

Address: Piedmont Healthcare is located at 3925 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 300.

Northside Hospital

Services: Northside Hospital has been serving the greater Atlanta area for over 50 years. Northside Hospital has a total of three hospitals and over 150 locations throughout Georgia, with its main campus located in Atlanta. In Brookhaven, Northside Hospital operates the Northside Hospital Atlanta which provides a wide range of healthcare services including emergency care, cancer care, cardiac care, and women’s health services.

Northside Hospital Atlanta is a 537-bed facility that has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best hospitals in Georgia. The hospital has also been recognized for its excellence in urology, gynecology, and gastroenterology. Northside Hospital also offers a wide range of primary care and specialty care clinics throughout the Brookhaven area, making it easy for patients to access quality healthcare close to home.

Address: Northside Hospital is located at 1000 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.

Urgent Care Facilities

Alongside the hospitals and major networks, there are several urgent care facilities located in Brookhaven and the surrounding area. Peachtree Immediate Care and WellStreet Urgent Care are two of the most popular urgent care centers in the area, both offering a variety of medical services including x-rays, lab testing, and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries.

Northside Urgent Care and Piedmont Urgent Care are also available for residents who need quick medical attention.

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet

Services: Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is an urgent care facility located in Brookhaven. It is open seven days a week and provides medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. The facility has board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners who provide quality medical care. Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet offers a wide range of services, including x-rays, lab testing, and medication prescriptions. The facility also offers telemedicine services, allowing patients to receive medical care from the comfort of their own homes.

Address: Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is located at 2700 Clairmont Road.

Specialty Centers

For residents who require specialized medical care, there are several specialty centers located in the Brookhaven area.

The Emory Winship Cancer Institute is a renowned cancer center that offers a comprehensive range of services, including oncology, hematology, and radiation therapy.

Additionally, the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center provides advanced care for patients with musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. They offer a variety of treatments, including joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery.