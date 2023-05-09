Dunwoody offers many great options for public education in and near its city boundaries. Still, if you’re an unestablished resident and have teen and adolescent children, you may be concerned with making the right school decision for their transition toward adulthood.

Hoping to take some of the headaches out of the school search, we’ve put together this list of school rankings for Dunwoody. For help and consistency, we’ve turned to and utilized GreatSchools, a nonprofit organization that works to rank schools across the U.S.

Here are the four top-ranking, public middle schools in the Dunwoody area, with detailed breakdowns of each.

Chamblee Middle School

Overall rating: 7/10

7/10 Test scores: 9/10 (Above average)

9/10 (Above average) Student progress: 6/10 (Average)

6/10 (Average) Equity: 6/10 (Average)

While Chamblee Middle has the highest standardized test scores of scores on this list, its teacher/student ratio is also high at 16 students per teacher. Still, with 92% of its teachers holding more than three years of experience (the state average is 91%), its students have a typical rate of progress and growth and near double the average score in Social Studies.

Additionally, standardized test scores at Chamblee Middle School are all higher than the state averages and their suspension rate is half Georgia’s average of 6%.

Dekalb Path Academy Charter

Overall rating: 7/10

7/10 Test scores: 6/10 (Average)

6/10 (Average) Student progress: 8/10 (Above average)

8/10 (Above average) Equity: 7/10 (Above average)

Ranked as a 7/10 middle school, GreatSchools highlights Dekalb Path Academy’s student progress and equity. This means students that may be typically underserved receive the help and attention needed for their success.

According to GreatSchools, students at Dekalb Pathway Academy Charter Middle School are testing about average when compared to their statewide peers.

Dekalb Pathway Academy has a suspension rate of 7%, one percentage point above the statewide average. According to GreatSchools, 77% of students are Hispanic, 16% are Black and 6% are Asian or Pacific Islander.

Peachtree Middle

Overall rating: 4/10

4/10 Test scores: 7/10 (Above average)

7/10 (Above average) Student progress: 3/10 (Below average)

3/10 (Below average) Equity: 2/10 (Below average)

GreatSchools highlights Peachtree students’ high performance and low expulsion/suspension rate. Test scores are also high, with scores in Physical Science and Coordinate Algebra coming in at double the state average.

Ridgeview Charter School

Overall rating: 4/10

4/10 Test scores: 6/10 (Average)

6/10 (Average) Student progress: 5/10 (Average)

5/10 (Average) Equity: 2/10 (Below average)

Ranked as a 5/10 middle school, GreatSchools highlights Ridgeview Charter students’ high performance and low expulsion/suspension rate. Test scores are near or below average, but some specific scores in Algebra I, Physical Science and 9th Grade Literature are coming in at double the state average.