Signature Bank of Georgia President, Steve Reagin, has announced the expansion of the Commercial Lending Team and the introduction of four new team members.

Established in 2005, Signature Bank of Georgia is the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Sandy Springs.

Melanie Kurn and Vince Ottone have both joined the bank as Senior Vice Presidents and Market Executives.

Kurn is a graduate of the University of West Alabama and acquired her MBA at Troy University. She has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry with a primary concentration in business development and portfolio management. Kurn is located at the corporate headquarters in Sandy Springs.

Ottone graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marquette University in Wisconsin. He became a career banker upon graduating and has gained experience throughout the last 27 years with experience ranging from credit analysis to SBA Lending. Ottone will provide commercial lending solutions in Fayette and Coweta counties and his office is located at the Loan Production office in Peachtree City.

Devon Nurre will join the bank as Group Vice President and Senior Portfolio and Credit Support Officer. Nurre graduated from the University of Florida and immediately started her career in the financial industry. She has gained over 10 years of experience in commercial underwriting and portfolio management. Nurre’s office is located at Signature Bank of Georgia’s corporate headquarters in Sandy Springs.

Debra Arnold has joined the team as Assistant Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Closer and Processor. Arnold has been expanding her knowledge in the financial industry for 17 years. Arnold is located at the Sandy Springs office.