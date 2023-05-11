Have are you going to celebrate your mom this year? With Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, May 14, it’s time to start thinking about the best restaurants and events for a big family get together. Don’t worry if you’re a little behind on planning – we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at these great Mother’s Day restaurants and events below.

Mother’s Day Menus

DBA Barbecue

DBA Barbecue is celebrating mom’s everywhere with a brand new brunch menu on May 14. Brunch-goers can also try bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and an array of brunch beers.

Livingston Restaurant & Bar

Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch buffet in this restaurant located in the historic Georgia Terrace hotel. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts. There will be live entertainment, and mothers will receive a complimentary rose. Tickets cost $95 for adults, $47.50 for children 5-12, and are free for children under five. You can make reservations on OpenTable.

Southern Belle

This Poncey-Highland haunt will be open from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Mother’s Day and will offer an exclusive tasting menu. Guests can enjoy wine pairings as well as a rosé flight for mom to sample. Tickets cost $107 with gratuity included. Reservations can be made online.

Ray’s on the River

Celebrate mom with a Mother’s Day buffet at Ray’s from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets, which cost $80 a person, will get you tasty morsels such as spinach dip, eggs Benedict, and Oreo bread pudding. Reservations are required and can be made online.



5Church

Both the Midtown and Buckhead locations of 5Church will offer a Mother’s Day buffet from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The buffet is $60 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. You can make reservations at the Midtown or Buckhead location’s website.

Bully Boy

This BeltLine staple will open early at 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day, allowing you and the family to get the jump on a tasty brunch. You can make a reservation for brunch between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and dinner service starts at 4 p.m.

Brunch at Dantanna’s (Dyess Photography).

Dantanna’s

Starting at 11 a.m., Dantanna’s in Buckhead will be serving up a Mother’s Day brunch. Diners can explore the restaurant’s Bottomless Brunch Menu, or order a la carte. Reservations can be made online.

Events

Mother’s Day Pop Up benefitting Grady Cares

From 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 at 1310 White Street at the West End BeltLine, shop for vintage housewares, plants, original art, jewelry and more. Vendors will donate 10% to Grady Cares, a nonprofit that provides emergency food, shelter and supplies to the underserved students in Atlanta Public Schools. www.westendpopup.com

Butterfly release at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Campus

Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators will continue its tradition of celebrating Mother’s Day with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, hosting a butterfly release for patients, mothers and their families on Friday, May 12, at 12 p.m. at Children’s Egleston Campus, 1405 Clifton Road.

Chastain Park Springs Arts Festival

Celebrate mom with a trip to the Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival this weekend. The festival will be open for business on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Mother’s Day, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brunch at Wild Heaven West End.

Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch at Wild Heaven Beer West End

From 11 a.m to 2 p.m. this Mother’s Day, diners at Wild Heaven West End can enjoy delicious brunch staples and great beer on a dog-friendly patio. After brunch, the party doesn’t stop – live jazz begins at 2 p.m.

Sunday Funday for Moms at Wild Heaven Beer Avondale

On Mother’s Day at Wild Heaven’s Avondale location, moms can bring their mats and participate in a free yoga class starting at 11 a.m. At noon, the tap room opens up as well as the Mushroom Market, which features a healthy array of mushrooms from growers, foragers, and vendors. Food will start making the rounds at 1 p.m., and live music starts at 2 p.m.

