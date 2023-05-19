Crystal and Tyler Wilson, one of the couples in “Love After War: Saving Love, Saving Lives”

In a 2007 article in Reuters, Col. Elspeth Ritchie, then a psychiatrist and consultant to the Army Surgeon General, said that the elevated numbers of suicide among military personnel (at the time, the highest rates since the Gulf War) could be heavily connected to failed intimate relationships.

Just a year earlier, sexologist Dr. Mitchell Tepper spoke to injured veterans at the Road to Recovery (R2R) conference. Tepper already had an interest in helping people with disabilities navigate the world of sex and intimacy – when he broke his neck in a diving accident years before, he didn’t receive any help in that arena from the doctors he saw, and wanted to help people in similar circumstances. At that R2R conference, he began thinking about how to bring his expertise to injured veterans.

“People were very hungry for the information,” said Tepper, who lives in Atlanta. “They hadn’t received any services like this. I was very moved by that.”

Dr. Mitchell Tepper.

Fast forward 17 years, and Tepper has directed a new documentary called “Love After War: Saving Love, Saving Lives” that examines intimacy-related issues that veterans face when coming home. The documentary focuses on five different couples’ stories, zeroing in on the lack of sexual help they received in the aftermath of life-changing injuries.



There’s a diverse array of injuries represented in the documentary. From the struggles of a military couple dealing with past sexual assault and post-traumatic stress, to couples dealing with paralysis and loss of limb, to couples dealing with injury-induced blindness, Tepper said it was important to him to show a wide range of experiences.

“It doesn’t matter if someone has a spinal cord injury like me, or they lost their legs, or they have PTSD,” Tepper said. “Each one of those things will affect sexuality in a different way.”

While each couple deals with different challenges, there’s one frustrating thing they share in common – a lack of resources available to them when it comes to sex. The documentary, and the couples themselves, are very candid about their experiences. Kat Causey, whose husband Aaron lost both of his legs above the knee as well as part of his testicles, says in the documentary that throughout her husband’s recovery, the issue of the couple’s sexual relationship and Aaron’s sexual health was not addressed. Other couples in the film reported similar experiences.

Sex is such a large part of our lives, and it might be difficult to imagine doctors not considering how to help patients continue to lead healthy sex lives in the wake of injury or trauma. But according to Dr. Tepper, people going into the medical field don’t always receive a sufficient amount of sexual health education. A 2022 article from the International Society for Sexual Medicine stated that only 50% of medical schools in the United States even require formal sexual health education.

“When it comes to just purely pleasure, [sexual] pleasure in a relationship, there’s no education,” Tepper said.

“Love After War” is short, running just under an hour long, but packed with information and personal anecdotes from the couples involved. For the most part, there aren’t too many recreations or scenes. The film mostly focuses on the people who experienced these things first hand, and lets them tell the audience their stories in their own words.

The film doesn’t shy away from the harrowing nature of what these people have experienced, but it doesn’t sensationalize it either. The individuals speak candidly and directly about what they’ve been through. While most of the stories are difficult to hear, and in some cases difficult to tell, there is a sense of hope embedded in Tepper’s film. The variety of different stories represented means there are also a variety of different options and solutions represented. The biggest take away from the film seems to be that it can’t be done without help.



The film is currently available on the streaming service Kanopy and can be accessed with a public library card or university login. The film is also available to host on a service called Kinema, which allows interested parties to host virtual or in-person screenings of films. Tepper hopes to have the film available on PBS for the greater public to view soon.