Patrick Cotrona (File)

The Atlanta Police Department is encouraging the public to come forward to help solve a decade-old cold case.

Thursday, May 25, marks the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Patrick Cotrona, 33, who was shot and killed by a robber as he walked from his East Atlanta home to a nearby bar with two friends.

APD said in a press release that its homicide unit is still working diligently to bring the killer to justice and will host a press conference at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters at 11 a.m. on May 25 in an effort to solicit assistance from the public.

The release said a sound recording related to the case would be played during the press conference.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of $25,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect.