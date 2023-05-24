The City of Atlanta has received millions of dollars in additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the state, which will be used for various transportation and infrastructure projects.

Approximately $20 million in total funding was allocated to the City of Atlanta, which the City says will help it to complete necessary projects without placing the burden on taxpayers (through the use of the General Fund).

Among the projects receiving grants include:

$2.2 million for the Atlanta Department of Transportation to construct sidewalk connections at Clark Atlanta and Atlanta University Center

$2.2 million for updates to the Dunbar Neighborhood Center

$2.2 million for Atlanta BeltLine’s development of Enota Park

$2.2 million for improvements to the J.C. Birdine Neighborhood Center

$2.2 million for improvements to Worksource Atlanta’s Community Center

Almost $2.2 million for the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District’s Woodruff Park Accessibility and Activation Project

Over $2.1 million for the construction of Washington Park sidewalk connections

More than $2.1 million for construction of the Westside BeltLine Connecter sidewalk link

Over $2 million for the Department of Parks and Recreation for improvements to four City of Atlanta parks

“We appreciate these allocations from Governor Kemp for investments in our parks, community centers, sidewalks, and other infrastructure,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a statement.

“This infusion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars — made possible by the Biden Administration and our federal delegation — working alongside hundreds of millions in local and additional federal funds we have secured is a gamechanger in our mission to make Atlanta a city built for the future. We value the continued partnership with the State in projects that benefit us all.”

This most recent allocation of federal funding is the latest in infrastructure-related investments that the City of Atlanta has received from the Biden Administration.

The City says that it previously secured over $100 million in federal investments, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, for projects involving Atlanta’s airport, roads and transit services — as part of the city’s Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure package.