Fulton County honored 22 North Fulton nonprofit organizations that received more than $1.45 million in funding in the Community and Veterans Services programs at an event held at the Chattahoochee Nature Center on May 24.
“As a part of the safety net ecosystem here in Fulton County, your services prevent families from sliding further into poverty, further into despair. And this is an exemplar program that shows the strength of partnerships and how they can impact a community in great ways,” Pamela Roshell, chief operating officer for Fulton County’s Health, Human Services & Public Works, said.
More than 900,000 residents have been served thanks to the partnerships between the nonprofits and the county, she said.
“One of the things that we’re heavily engaged in is provisions for safety net services, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Bob Ellis said.
He reminded the nonprofit organizations about the pandemic, and how when it began the county was trying to figure out how to react. Ellis said he encouraged county leadership to take a leap of faith and identify the funding they expected to get and act.
“And so before there was state action, before there was national action, we organized and we worked for many of you here in this room, to get needed resources out into our community,” Ellis said.
Sandy Springs City Councilmember Melody Kelley, who attended the event, said she was surprised by the number of organizations that serve local families.
“I didn’t realize that our county supported so many organizations that operate within our city limits and serve our local, my constituents. So, I look around and I see just the impacts of families that I serve,” Kelley said.
Stan Wilson, the director of Community Development for Fulton County, said the work performed by the nonprofit agencies is critical.
The nonprofit agencies in Fulton County Commission Districts 1 & 2 that are receiving grants include:
Community Services
Camp Kudzu — $70,716
Champions Community Foundation – $50,000
Chattahoochee Nature Center – $55,000
Community Assistance Center – $85,000
Every Woman Works – $25,000
InCommunity, division of Families First – $65,000
Erin’s Hope for Friends – $50,000
Jewish Family & Career Services – $60,000
Los Ninos Primero – $85,000
Mary Hall Freedom Village – $65,000
North Fulton Child Development Association – $85,000
North Fulton Community Charities – $85,000
North Metro Miracle League – $35,000
Raksha – $50,000
Reach Out and Read – $25,000
Revved Up Kids – $25,000
Senior Services North Fulton – $70,000
STAR House Foundation – $85,000
The Drake House – $78,000
The Lionheart School – $60,000
The Summit Counseling Center – $70,000
Veterans Services
U Hope CDC – $90,000
Vision Warriors – $86,000
Across the county, $7 million was distributed to nonprofit agencies in the programs.