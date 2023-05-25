Fulton County Commissioners Bridget Thorne, left, and Bob Ellis, right, celebrate the grant award to Los Ninos Primero with the nonprofit’s board chair, Ken Mead, and Executive Director Maritza Morelli. (Bob Pepalis)

Fulton County honored 22 North Fulton nonprofit organizations that received more than $1.45 million in funding in the Community and Veterans Services programs at an event held at the Chattahoochee Nature Center on May 24.

“As a part of the safety net ecosystem here in Fulton County, your services prevent families from sliding further into poverty, further into despair. And this is an exemplar program that shows the strength of partnerships and how they can impact a community in great ways,” Pamela Roshell, chief operating officer for Fulton County’s Health, Human Services & Public Works, said.

More than 900,000 residents have been served thanks to the partnerships between the nonprofits and the county, she said.

“One of the things that we’re heavily engaged in is provisions for safety net services, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Bob Ellis said.

He reminded the nonprofit organizations about the pandemic, and how when it began the county was trying to figure out how to react. Ellis said he encouraged county leadership to take a leap of faith and identify the funding they expected to get and act.

“And so before there was state action, before there was national action, we organized and we worked for many of you here in this room, to get needed resources out into our community,” Ellis said.

Sandy Springs City Councilmember Melody Kelley, who attended the event, said she was surprised by the number of organizations that serve local families.

“I didn’t realize that our county supported so many organizations that operate within our city limits and serve our local, my constituents. So, I look around and I see just the impacts of families that I serve,” Kelley said.

Stan Wilson, the director of Community Development for Fulton County, said the work performed by the nonprofit agencies is critical.

Fulton Commissioners Bridget Thorne and Bob Ellis recognized the partnership the county has with the Community Assistance Center and its CEO, Francis Horton, center. (Bob Pepalis)

The nonprofit agencies in Fulton County Commission Districts 1 & 2 that are receiving grants include:

Community Services

Camp Kudzu — $70,716

Champions Community Foundation – $50,000

Chattahoochee Nature Center – $55,000

Community Assistance Center – $85,000

Every Woman Works – $25,000

InCommunity, division of Families First – $65,000

Erin’s Hope for Friends – $50,000

Jewish Family & Career Services – $60,000

Los Ninos Primero – $85,000

Mary Hall Freedom Village – $65,000

North Fulton Child Development Association – $85,000

North Fulton Community Charities – $85,000

North Metro Miracle League – $35,000

Raksha – $50,000

Reach Out and Read – $25,000

Revved Up Kids – $25,000

Senior Services North Fulton – $70,000

STAR House Foundation – $85,000

The Drake House – $78,000

The Lionheart School – $60,000

The Summit Counseling Center – $70,000

Veterans Services

U Hope CDC – $90,000

Vision Warriors – $86,000

Across the county, $7 million was distributed to nonprofit agencies in the programs.