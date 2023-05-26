Four people were injured when a crane partially collapsed on the construction site of a high rise apartment building in Midtown. (Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department)

Portions of West Peachtree and Spring streets in Midtown will remain closed over the busy Memorial Day weekend and for some time after following a partial crane collapse this week.

The roads closures are on West Peachtree from 10th Street NW to 11th Stree NW and on Spring Street NW from 10th Street NW to 12th Street NW. Atlanta Fire and Rescue, the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Department of Transportation are asking motorists to avoid the area “at all costs.”

“The closures and detours will remain in place until further notice,” the ATLDOT said in a news release. “This continues to be an ongoing situation, and there is no estimated re-open date for the roadways.”

Four people working on a high-rise apartment building on West Peachtree Street were injured May 22 when the one of the crane’s counterweights became dislodged, according to Atlanta Fire officials. One of the four structures that attached the crane to the building fell away.

The roads have been closed since and the area evacuated as construction crews and engineers determine how to remove and dismantle the crane safely. Roughly 1,000 residents of nearby apartment buildings also remain barred from returning to their homes.

Public safety personnel are on site to redirect traffic away from the area. Motorists are asked to observe all “closed,” “caution,” and directional signage. Detours have been added to GPS directional services.