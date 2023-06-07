Family and friends of a 21-year old who hasn’t been seen since May 22 are pleading with the community to help secure his safe return.

Keontae Chenault, a graduate of Berkmar High School in Lilburn, was supposed to meet with friends that night, but never showed up and has vanished without a trace.

DeKalb County Police have confirmed that his disappearance is being treated as a missing person.

Friends had set up a Go Fund Me page for to help finance a reward for his safe return. So far, dozens of contributors have raised almost $3,000. However, a message on the page said the organizers had disabled new donations to the fundraiser, but there was no explanation for the move.

Keontae Chenault with his mother. (Supplied)

“His disappearance has left our hearts heavy with worry and concern,” a statement on the Go Fund Me page said. “We refuse to give up hope and remain committed to doing everything in our power to bring him back home safely. The purpose of this campaign is to gather resources that will serve as a powerful incentive for those who might possess crucial information about Keontae’s disappearance.”

Family and friends have been reaching out on social media platforms and papering the neighborhood with flyers asking for information regarding his whereabouts.

Jill Bernstein, who employs Keontae’s mother, Kissa, as a nanny, called Keontae “a wonderful kid who loves his mom and four sisters very much.”

Keontae, who is 5’10” with a slim build, is without his cell phone or wallet. He was last seen near Browns Mill Road wearing skinny jeans, a gray shirt and Nike Air Max shoes.

The flyer asks that anyone with information call 470-228-5941. Calls by Rough Draft to that number were not immediately returned.