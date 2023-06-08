Keontae Chenault with his mother. (Supplied)

Friends and family blame the DeKalb County police department for its lack of action after a 21-year-old man went missing on May 22. The man, Keontae Chenault, is now presumed dead.

A body, tentatively identified as Chenault’s, was found on May 30 along I-20 in Douglas County, but the family said the connection between his disappearance and his identification was only achieved after they appealed to the media.

“We absolutely believe that DeKalb County’s lack of concern and attention to the case is the reason that we spent two weeks without knowing what happened to him,” family friend Jill Bernstein said. “They told us that they were sure that he just wanted to disappear and that there was absolutely no sign that any foul play had occurred.”

Chenault, a graduate of Berkmar High School in Lilburn, was supposed to meet with friends on the evening of May 22, and later go to his girlfriend’s house, but never showed up.

His mother, Kissa, first reported him missing on May 27 after the girlfriend reported his absence. He was officially designated a missing person by police on May 28.

Bernstein and Kissa went to the media after police officials told them on May 30 that the case had been closed because of a lack of evidence of foul play.

The police in Douglas County said they only made the connection after seeing media reports about the missing man, she said.

While all signs point to the man as being Chenault, an official identification has not been made, pending DNA tests and a comparison of Keontae’s dental records to the Douglas County victim.

“Kissa and I went to Douglas County yesterday and they would not allow us to see him,” Bernstein said. “They told us that the person’s face was too damaged or mutilated and that a visual identification would not be possible. They refused to tell us anything else, even if he was wearing clothes, or what his injuries were.”

Bernstein, who called Chenault “one of the best kids you would ever meet,” said he was a fierce protector of his four sisters, the youngest being 14 years old.

“He had ‘my sister’s keeper’ tattooed on his chest, and he used to sleep outside their door at night so he would be able to defend them against anyone who broke into the house,” she said. “He was an amazing and caring young man and never was in any kind of trouble.”

Bernstein said he was supposed to start a new job with FedEx on May 30. Instead, his family is making funeral plans.

DeKalb County Police have not responded to phone inquiries regarding the case.

Friends had set up a Go Fund Me page for to help finance a reward for his safe return, but it was temporarily shut down after the Douglas County discovery. It has now been converted to a fund to cover funeral expenses and has gathered about $4,600 in donations from more than 100 people.

“We called everyone who had donated previously and asked them if they wanted their money back, and to a person, they said they didn’t,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein said the family is “inconsolable” and looking for answers, few of which are being supplied by law enforcement officials.

“We don’t even know who is in charge of the investigation, Douglas or DeKalb County,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.