As a resident of Brookhaven, you may be interested in knowing your elected leaders. The Brookhaven City Council is led by the Mayor and composed of four district representatives. These individuals are responsible for making decisions that will influence your community.

The Council

The Mayor and council members each serve four-year terms. Meet the 2023 members of the Brookhaven City Council below.

Mayor of Brookhaven: John Ernst

Current Term: Nov. 3, 2019 to Nov. 3, 2023

District 1, Council Representative (Mayor Pro Tem): Linley Jones

Current Term: Nov. 3, 2019 to Nov. 3, 2023

Appointed Mayor Pro Tem January 2022

Co-Founder of the City of Brookhaven

District 2, Council Representative: John Park

Current Term: Nov. 3, 2021 to Nov. 3, 2025

District 3, Council Representative: Madeleine Simmons

Current Term: Nov. 3, 2019 to Nov. 3, 2023

Previously served as a City of Brookhaven Planning Commissioner from January 2017 to July 2019

District 4, Council Representative: John J. Funny

Current Term: Nov. 3, 2021 to Nov. 3, 2025

Former role as a member of the Planning Commission for Brookhaven, the City of Brookhaven Police Foundation Board, and Chairman of Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission

Appointed to the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) inaugural Equity Advisory Council (2022-2023)

City Schedule

The Brookhaven City Council meets up to three days a month, typically on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, along with the second Wednesdays. These meetings are open to the public and Brookhaven residents are encouraged to attend. During the meetings, topics such as public safety, art and culture, zoning, and budgeting are discussed.

Below is the 2023 schedule for the City Council:

June 2023

Tuesday, June 13 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28 City Council Public Hearing, 10:30 a.m. City Council Public Hearing, 6:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.



July 2023

Tuesday, July 25 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.



August 2023

Tuesday, Aug. 22 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.



September 2023

Tuesday, Sept. 12 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.



October 2023

Tuesday, Oct. 10 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.



November 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 14 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.



December 2023

Tuesday, Dec. 5 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 City Council Work Session Meeting, 4:30 p.m. City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m.

