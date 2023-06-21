Firepit Pizza Tavern is celebrating five years in business on June 25.

Firepit Pizza Tavern is hosting a get together this Sunday to celebrate its five year anniversary.

The event will take place at the Grant Park pizza joint on June 25 from 2-7 p.m., according to a press release. Owner Leslie Cohen, Executive Chef and winner of Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” Shaun Whitmer, and the rest of the Firepit crew will be there to celebrate with all-you-can-eat barbecue and all-you-can-drink champagne.

The celebration is called “Cheers to 5 Years.” Wristbands will be available for purchase at the door for $20. The restaurant is located at 519 Memorial Drive in Atlanta.