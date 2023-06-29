This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Try this vegetarian snack from a new Atlanta food truck.

The Island Lobster Food Truck opened in Atlanta on June 16, just in time for the city’s Juneteenth celebrations. The new food spot comes from Chef Rah Virgo and features a menu inspired by her Caribbean-American roots.

This weekend, try out this tasty buffalo cauliflower bites recipe.

Island Lobster Food Truck’s Buffalo Cauli Bites.

Island Lobster Food Truck’s Buffalo Cauli Bites Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, washed and broken into bite-size florets

2 eggs, beaten or egg whites if vegan

1 tablespoon milk (can substitute for oat milk)

1/4 teaspoon pink salt

1 1⁄2 cups flour

2 tablespoons shredded parmesan cheese 1⁄4teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1⁄8 teaspoon paprika

1 dash cayenne pepper (use more if you like a little spice)

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

Avocado oil (for deep frying)

Directions:

1. Preheat fryer oil to 375.

2. Place the beaten eggs, milk and salt in a shallow bowl (or a large baggie).

3. In a separate shallow bowl (or another large baggie), mix together flour, cheese, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, paprika, cayenne, and pepper.

4. Place florets into egg mixture and toss (or shake baggie) to coat well.

5. Remove and place into flour mixture and toss (or shake baggie) to coat well.

6. Fry in batches for 3- 6 minutes or until golden brown.

7. Drain on paper towels and lightly salt.

8. Toss cauliflower in buffalo sauces.