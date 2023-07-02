Volunteers and participants in the 2022 Teal Trot 5K getting ready to post on social media were Missy Arasi, Dale Earnhart, Lee Hester Rhodes, and Richard Taylor. (Jolie Loren Photography)



Chastain Park will host Teal Trot 5K walk and run on Sept. 16 to benefit the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance and mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Registration has opened for the Teal Trot so participants have plenty of time to build their teams and begin fundraising.

To sign up, build a team and begin fundraising, visit the Teal Trot registration site. A virtual option will be available for those who can’t attend the event in person.

Teal Trot is the largest ovarian cancer awareness event in Georgia and is held to remember those who have been lost, honor those who are fighting, and recognize those who support the alliance’s mission of ovarian cancer awareness and education.

Proceeds from Teal Trot will support and expand GOCA’s statewide education, awareness and patient outreach programs. Event sponsors include Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, Marietta Wrecker Company and Sweet Peach Wax & Sugaring Studio.

The Teal Trot will kick-off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Check-in and walk-up registration begin at 7:30 a.m. at Chastain Park’s blue lot, 4500 Stella Drive, Atlanta.

The family-friendly event welcomes strollers and pets on leashes.

Ovarian cancer survivors and patients walk for free with promo code SURVIVOR. The Early Bird registration fees start at $37.50 and will increase closer to the event date

For information, visit gaovariancancer.org; call 404.255.1337; or email info@gaovariancancer.org.