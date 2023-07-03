Tucker is a small town with a big sense of community. If you’re new to the area or just looking to expand your social circle, there are several meet your neighbor apps available to help you connect with others in the area.

Nextdoor

Nextdoor is a popular social networking app that allows you to connect with your neighbors and stay informed about what’s happening in your community. With Nextdoor, you can find local events, buy and sell items, and even get recommendations for local services. The app also allows you to create or join neighborhood groups, making it easy to connect with like-minded individuals who share your interests.

To sign up, all you must do is:

Go to www.nextdoor.com Put in your email address, then choose a password. Additionally, you have the option of joining in using an existing Google, Facebook, or Apple account. Then click Next. (If you have an invitation code, input it by selecting the link that says “Have an invitation code” under the green button.) Click Continue after entering your complete name and residence address. If you’d like to add a profile picture later, click “Skip” in the top right corner. To add your spouse or partner, emergency contacts, invite additional neighbors, check to see whether anybody you know is on Nextdoor, and download the Nextdoor app, just follow the on-screen instructions.

Meetup

Meetup is another great app for meeting new people in Tucker. This app allows you to join groups based on your interests, such as hiking, food, or photography. You can attend events and meetups organized by the group, or even start your own group to connect with others who share your passions.

To sign up for Meetup, download the app from the App Store or Google Play and create an account. Once you have created an account, you can browse groups based on your interests and join ones that appeal to you. You can also create your own group if you don’t find one that suits your interests.

Facebook Groups

Facebook groups are another great place to meet people in your community or people with similar interests. The following are groups set in Milton:

Focus on Milton: With over 3,200 members, this group stays true to form by focusing on happenings in the city. Friends and neighbors are invited to share their favorite places, events and ask questions and exchange ideas. To join the public group, simply visit them on Facebook and hit “Join Group”.

AlphaMilton Ladies: With just under 8,000 members, this private group is one of the largest for Milton residents to join. The group creates a virtual community as well as a social/networking group for women in the Alpharetta/Milton area looking to make new connections, socialize, network or all of the above. To join, visit them on Facebook and hit “Join Group”.

Alpharetta, Milton and Cumming GA: Connect Moms: This group is for moms in the North Georgia and surrounding areas including Alpharetta, Milton, Cumming, Johns Creek, Canton, Sawnee, Roswell to connect. With over 13,000 members, this is a great way to connect with parents not only in Milton, but the surround area. To join the private group, visit them on Facebook and hit “Join Group”.

Milton/Alpharetta Georgia Garage Sales & More: Milton and Alpharetta residents are welcome to post their garage sales items or other unwanted goods here. To join the private group with over 10,000 members, visit them on Facebook and hit “Join Group”.