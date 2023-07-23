Donation to local nonprofit is part of the natural gas leader’s annual Impact Investment Awards initiative.

Sunshine was certainly in-store when nonprofit Sunshine on a Ranney Day was recently surprised with a $100,000 check at their headquarters.

The metro-Atlanta organization builds custom spaces and helps reimagine areas for children with special needs that support their unique needs. The organization specializes in a variety of home upgrades, with a focus on wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms, and in-home therapy rooms.

The donation comes from Gas South and will enable the nonprofit to complete three free home makeovers for families. It will cover costs related to renovation materials and professional labor. Sunshine on a Ranney Day hopes to complete 25 renovations in 2023.

“Championing inclusivity is a cornerstone of our mission at Gas South as we strive to help like-minded organizations build a world that is safe and welcoming for all children,” said Kevin Greiner, CEO at Gas South. “We are honored to lend our support to Sunshine on a Ranney Day as they work to bring light to families across Georgia through equitable environments.”

This donation is part of Gas South’s annual Impact Investment Awards program. The annual funding effort supports family charities throughout Georgia and North Florida. For the first time, customers joined employees in the voting process to select winners. More than 10,000 customers voted for this year’s finalists.

“Knowing that we had so many votes and so many people that really believe in what we’re doing makes us excited to be able to help even more kids,” said Holly Ranney, Co-Founder and President of Sunshine on a Ranney Day.

In addition to Sunshine on a Ranney Day, Gas South employees and customers also selected Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida. This initiative is an extension of Gas South’s Be A Fuel For Good commitment, through which it donates 5% of annual profits to children-oriented organizations and programs.