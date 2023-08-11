WSB-TV reports that two men were found shot in Midtown near Piedmont Park on Thursday night.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shootings involving two men in separate locations. Both were found with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, but APD has not said if the incidents are related to each other.

One man was found at 978 Myrtle Street, while the other was found in the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street.

Both victims were alert and taken to an area hospital for treatment.



This is a developing story, so please check back for updates.