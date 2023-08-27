The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest regarding a homicide on Aug. 19.

According to APD, Zone 5 officers responded to a person shot call around 6:12 a.m. at 235 Peachtree St. SW. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was not alert, conscious, or breathing, and responding medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Both males wanted for questioning in the case can be seen in the video above riding on a MARTA train. One of the men is shown in the photo below exiting the train.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the two males seen in the video and photo, can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.