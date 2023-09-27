Detour map released by GDOT.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has closed the Mt. Vernon Bridge over I-285 after a truck hit a support column earlier today.

GDOT, in collaboration with contract crews, is working to install protective forms below the bridge, according to a statement released by the agency.

“Motorists should plan on two outside I-285 westbound travel lanes remaining closed until Thursday morning as work continues to inspect and secure the area. Currently, three of five westbound lanes are closed. The Mt. Vernon Bridge will also remain closed to all traffic during the ongoing bridge analysis.”

A detour route has been set up and marked by Public Works crews. See the map above.

According to a Sandy Springs Police spokesperson, a truck hauling a trailer with equipment on I-285 struck the bridge.