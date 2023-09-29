Photo: Dunwoody Woman’s Club

The Dunwoody Woman’s Club is celebrating its 50th annual home tour by acknowledging the people and organizations who have supported it over the past half-century.

The tour will take place Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature two homes in Dunwoody and one in Sandy Springs, according to event chair Terry Kemp.

“For this volunteer organization to have the support for our biggest fundraiser for 50 years has been quite an accomplishment,” Kemp said. “Kudos to the community’s willingness to attend and sponsor this event.”

The club acknowledged its sponsors who have supported its mission for 20 years, including Lauderhills Fine Jewelry, Camelot Jewelers, David Long Interiors, the Dunwoody Nature Center, Publix Super Market Charities, Re/Max Greater Atlanta, Piedmont Bank, and Thompsons Frame & Gallery. It also mentions in the event program dozens of organizations and individuals who have contributed for more than 10 years.

Kemp said after taking the reins for the first time as event chair, she sifted through all 50 of the tour programs in order to educate herself about the history and significance of the event.

The 1973 Woman’s Club brochure revealed that tickets were only $3 each and included lunch (Photo: Terry Kemp)

In 1973, a ticket to the home tour cost $3, which included lunch, and the proceeds benefited the DeKalb Concert Ballet Company. Today, tickets are $30 in advance ($35 at the door) and support a wide variety of organizations, including the Dunwoody Nature Center, the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade, Replanting Dunwoody, Spruill Center for the Arts, Stage Door Theatre, Community Action Center, Interfaith Outreach Home, and the Ronald McDonald House. Some of the proceeds are also designated for college scholarships to outstanding Dunwoody-area graduating seniors.

Since 1993, the home tour has raised more than $750,000 in ticket sales and sponsorships to fund its initiatives, Kemp said.

In looking back the causes that the DWC supports, Kemp said she is most proud of the way the club has helped formed the communities and partnerships that have become a part of the city’s fabric.

“We’re very proud to have been the driving force behind the Stage Door Theatre, Sprull Center for the Arts, the Dunwoody Nature Center, and the first Fourth of July parade,” she said.

This year’s tour, Kemp said, features three distinct homes – one that has undergone extensive renovations, another that is “impeccably decorated in and out,” and a French-influenced home that has “a New Orleans flair.”

Photo: Dunwoody Woman’s Club

The homes’ addresses are not revealed to the public, just ticket holders, she said, for privacy purposes. The tour also has several “no-nos” for participants – no high heels, photography or infants/children. In addition, some areas of the homes are not handicapped accessible.

Photo: Dunwoody Woman’s Club

This year’s tour will again include a design seminar at Southern Comfort Consignment, led by in-house designer and marketing director Marc Jones, who will speak about fall decorating.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch will officially kick off the event at 10 a.m. at Southern Comforts.

Seminar attendees can pre-register for the event by calling 770-901-5001 or visiting style.southerncomforts.com.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting dunwoodywomansclub.com or scanning the QR code above.