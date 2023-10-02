Finding the right weight loss program can be difficult because, as we all know, one size usually does not fit all.

Rone Health takes a much different approach with its weight loss program, centered around the concept of making customized care available to all, and providing every patient with the Rone Health experience.

Rone Health focuses on you and your healthcare needs, knowing that everyone’s needs are unique, which is why they offer a variety of health concerns, from sexual health to anti-aging treatments and weight management.

Their concierge medicine program is designed to put health decisions into your hands and is tailored to meet your specific needs and goals. The Rone Health experience means same-day appointments, personalized attention, state-of-the-art integrative treatment options and more.

So when it comes to your weight loss, Rone Health is there to provide not only the best program, but the best experience.

Here are 3 reasons why Rone Health’s weight loss program could be the one that finally works for you.

1. Their concierge service approach provides plenty of attentiveness for patients

Rone Health practices concierge medicine, a model that allows patients direct access to their doctor without booking appointments and waiting to receive care. This kind of care allows for Rone Health to provide more customized and attentive care throughout its programs.

The program is led by Patricia Allen, MSN FNP-BC, who, using a holistic care model, aligns herself with the functional medicine and integrated medicine principles that are both patient-centered and personalized to understand her patients concerns, motivations, and treatment goals.

She believes that patient education belongs at the forefront of quality patient care and includes being available to answer patient questions from consultation through treatment day. That’s why Allen’s consultations with her patients last around an hour, on average, so she can really get into the patient’s needs.

“Some people come in just knowing they want to lose weight, and that’s great, we will just help them with pretty standard treatments,” Allen said. “But we also have avenues when there are others who know they want to lose weight but can’t because of their current health status.

“We offer more of a health journey,” she continued. “We get really into detail through that one-on-one time, whether it’s three months, six months, or even longer. This way, they’re not only maintaining that weight loss longer, but they may feel better or they may have more energy.”

Where appropriate, Rone Health also incorporates the use of peptides, hormones and medications to help each patient achieve their goals, in addition to some of their other concierge medicine services, which fully includes:

Weight loss

IV therapy

Hair loss

Integrative nutrition

Hormone therapy

2. The range of practices allows for a customized program

The practice is the brainchild of CEO James Irungu, who has been in the healthcare industry for over a decade. Originally from Kenya, healthcare was highly sought after but not easily attained, and Irungu wanted to fill the gap to allow people who wouldn’t ordinarily have access to certain kinds of healthcare specialties – like concierge services.

Because of that background, Rone Health also has a very holistic approach and offers some levels of care and alternatives outside of Western medicine, though they also offer those services. More often, care is a blend of all of that.

Rone Health uses holistic, natural weight loss as the guiding principle of its programs, but the team also understands a patient’s need may go well beyond that.

The weight loss management program specifically includes personalized health coaching, monthly weigh-ins, and measurement, as well as diet and exercise tips and guidance to enhance weight loss and long-term maintenance for your body. Semaglutide or sermorelin subcutaneous injections are also included based on health history, your consultation, and provider.

With their current 4 Month Weight Loss Package, you can even lose weight and tone at the same time. Those who sign up with the 4-month package in the next 60 days will receive a free tone package including 6 sessions, worth over $2,000 in value.

A limited time offer also includes one free Nutritional IV per package purchase.

In some cases, Rone Health can help address (or diagnose!) hormonal imbalances or other nutritional deficiencies that may make it difficult for someone to lose weight, including:

Insulin

Thyroid

Cortisol

Testosterone

Estrogen

Likewise, many patients with adrenal fatigue (or adrenal sufficiency) report feeling too tired and worn out to exercise, although hormone levels play a role in this as well. Adrenal glands are responsible for producing a variety of hormones that are necessary for survival.

The medical term “adrenal insufficiency” refers to the insufficient production of one or more of these hormones due to an underlying disease or surgical procedure that has occurred. Signs and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency may include:

Fatigue

Body aches

Unexplained weight loss

Low blood pressure

Lightheadedness

Loss of body hair

Skin discoloration (hyperpigmentation)

Rone Health has a good understanding of how hormonal imbalances affect weight loss and general health, taking a science-based, holistic approach that treats you as an individual, allowing you to look and feel your best when it comes to your health.

3. Add ons are available for more services and longevity

Weight loss isn’t the only service provided by Rone Health. Their services also include aesthetics, hormone therapy and general men’s and women’s sexual and reproductive health.

For example, if you’ve completed the weight loss program and want to get rid of some sagging skin, Rone Health can take your care one step further to make you look and feel your best.

Their full list of aesthetics services includes:

Morpheus8 Face

Morpheus8 Body

Evolve Tone

Botox

The non-surgical Morpheus8 rejuvenation device combines microneedling and radiofrequency (RF) energy to enhance the look and texture of the skin for long-lasting results with almost no downtime.

By targeting the deepest layers of skin, this state-of-the-art technology triggers the body’s natural healing response to produce new collagen for improved skin texture and a more youthful appearance.

This treatment can also be used on various areas of the body, including the stomach, thighs, buttocks, and arms, and is ideal for patients who want to complement their fitness and nutritional efforts with a more sculpted look.

So, weight loss could be just one part of your customized plan to make you the healthiest and best version of yourself.

Rone Health is located at 6035 Peachtree Road in Atlanta. Learn more or book your appointment by calling 770-405-9548, emailing appointments@ronehealth.com, or visiting their website at ronehealth.com.