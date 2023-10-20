Brookhaven is in the midst of a municipal election cycle. I have had the honor and pleasure of representing Brookhaven’s District 3 for the past four years and as an unopposed candidate this November, I look forward to the next four years with our fantastic neighbors. I am passionate about serving our community and take my role on the City Council very seriously.

In short, I would not be taking time away from my young children and busy law practice to serve on the City Council if our City was not THE BEST City to live, work and play in Georgia. To be the best, we must be operating at high efficiency on all cylinders, including our financial health and stability. I understand some candidates will say anything to get a vote, therefore, I thought the actual facts about our City’s financial status, would be helpful, in addition to a layperson explanation of the ballot referendum:

At the outset, it is important to know that Brookhaven has been awarded the “Double Triple-A” credit rating by the two independent, objective agencies that monitor the financial health, leadership stability, management team experience and fiscal policies of municipalities. Brookhaven has maintained a AAA status from its first-ever bond issue and is only one of six cities in Georgia in 2023 to receive such a rating.

Brookhaven’s financial documents are always available for viewing on the City’s website:

For annual independent audits and financial reports since the City’s inception:

https://www.brookhavenga.gov/finance/page/annual-comprehensive-financial-reports-2022

For the annual budgets: https://www.brookhavenga.gov/finance/page/budget



For individual expenditures: Financial Transparency | Brookhaven Georgia (brookhavenga.gov)

A phrase I have heard touted by some candidates is “Brookhaven is deficit spending.” First, Georgia law prohibits deficit spending. Deficit spending would mean the City spends more than it has. Brookhaven practices conservative budgeting and since 2015, the City has realized a positive operating margin at the end of each fiscal year, adding money to the City’s reserves, in addition to a balanced budget.

Second, City Council policy requires the City to maintain at least 25% in reserves. This means, at the end of the fiscal year, there is a reserve equal to at least 25% of the expenditure budget. The City Council, from time to time, uses the additional money (above 25%) in reserves for capital projects like greenspace acquisitions, new police cars or emergency repairs. In 2022, the unassigned reserve was $15.1 million, which was 45% of the budget. Though the 2023 fiscal year is not over, the City expects it will once again run a positive operating margin, adding to the reserves.

There have also been claims in this election cycle about the City’s debt. Like any organization, the City uses debt financing for capital improvements. Once issued, accounting and auditing legal standards require copious disclosure and public reporting (as they should). Every year, the City is independently audited and that audit is reviewed by the State of Georgia. In addition to a AAA bond rating, the City has received the Excellence in Financial Reporting Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the past eight years.

A good summary of the City’s debt can be found on page 83 of the City’s annual financial report. As you will see, debt has funded many of our beloved projects, including the Peachtree Creek Greenway, park improvements, green space acquisitions and others. The only item financed by homeowner property taxes, via a bond, was the 2018 park bond overwhelmingly passed by residents, which currently is about $2.2 million a year and well within the means of our tax digest. Revenues from our state-required hotel/motel tax mean visitors at Brookhaven hotels finance 100% of the Peachtree Creek Greenway debt and commercial properties in the Special Services Tax District, “SSD”, pay the Urban Redevelopment Authority debt, which finances 100% of our new City Centre.

For the last four years, we have issued tax cuts for homesteaded properties. Brookhaven’s charter currently requires a 100% freeze on homesteaded property valuations. The way Brookhaven’s ad-valorem revenue is structured in order to be in compliance with its mandated freeze, creates an unfair two-tiered tax system and a long-term financial squeeze on general operating revenue (not the capital improvements previously discussed). As a result of this issue, you will see on your ballot this November a referendum to address this, which is a proposal to cap the freeze at 75% of the valuation. (The valuation of the home in 2012 when the City became a City, (if you bought your home prior to incorporation), or, if you bought your home post-2012, the valuation of the home the year you bought it).

To make this easier to understand, let me illustrate through my own property: I paid about $660 in city taxes in 2016 when I moved into my current residence and now I pay just shy of $660 because of the City Council approved tax cuts. Without the freeze, I would pay over $1,000. Every year property valuations go up and when new residents purchase in Brookhaven, their valuations are frozen at a higher valuation. A minority of properties (21% ) have experienced tremendous growth in value without contributing any revenue to the City for increased operating costs due to inflation. Some properties have increased in value by over 200 percent, yet still pay based on the original valuation (due to the freeze).

Therefore, what happens in 20 years when I still pay less than $700 in taxes but my new neighbor pays $2,000+. Is that fair? How do we fund our police force, paving and parks in 2043 if we are still taxing the majority of properties based on 2012-2022 valuations? Just like businesses and individuals, governments also will have to pay more for goods and services, due to inflation and cost increases.

However, if we cap the freeze on valuations, it would mean that someone like me would pay about $750 instead of $660. I would still see substantial tax savings and it would do two things:

Make the disparity in the amount of taxes paid between long-term residents, like me, and new residents a little more fair; and, Bring in about $1 million in revenue to invest now, and provide for future revenue (helping to fix the long-term structural problem with having a homesteaded valuation freeze).

The City provides a FAQ about this ballot referendum on its website, here: https://www.brookhavenga.gov/finance/page/referendum-issue-%E2%80%93-capping-homestead-freeze

In short, for the candidates concerned with spending, what do we cut in high enough amounts to actually take in less? 40% of our general operating budget is police. Police salaries? Park maintenance? Give everyone a pay cut when it’s hard enough to find employees?

The SSD (the tax instrument used to build the City Centre, multi-modal projects, and the Peachtree Creek Greenway), SPLOST (paving and transportation improvements), and Stormwater Funds are three different enterprise funds and cannot be used for operating expenses, like the expenses I mentioned above. And we cannot use these tax instruments to fund general operating expenses or we would not be in compliance with state law.

A vote for the referendum establishes parity amongst property owners while allowing older generations to stay in Brookhaven, as well as keeping up the first-class standards we have all come to expect and love, in Brookhaven.

As always, I welcome any and all questions from our Brookhaven residents. I could not be more proud to be neighbors with all of you!