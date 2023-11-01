The Dunwoody Police Department is reporting one suspect has been injured after allegedly stealing a car and running from police on foot.

Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1, a suspect was driving a stolen Dodge Challenger when Dunwoody Police became involved. The driver rammed into at least one police car and fled the area, leading to a police pursuit on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

When the suspect left his vehicle, Dunwoody Police pursued him on foot and he brandished a weapon. It is unconfirmed whether his weapon was fired. Police fired at the suspect, and he was injured and later transported to a hospital.

“We don’t know if the suspect fired his weapon,” according to a Dunwoody Police Officer who spoke to Rough Draft. “That will be part of the GBI investigation.”

A police report is forthcoming.

This story will be updated as more information is released.