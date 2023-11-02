The Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State University Police are seeking three persons of interest in a shooting incident that wounded four near the GSU campus on Oct. 29.

APD Homicide Commander Lt Germain Dearlove said during an afternoon press conference that the four wounded were caught in the crossfire between other individuals who had been in a fight.

The four victims include two Georgia State students. Another victim remains in critical condition at Grady Hospital.

One of the persons of interest seen in surveillance video.

Surveillance video released by APD shows two individuals carrying handguns fleeing the scene. A third carrying a firearm was caught on surveillance behind a building discarding the purple hoodie he was wearing.

The surveillance images can be seen in the video above.

Dearlove said finding the persons of interest was an “urgent” matter for APD and GSU Police.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. at John Wesley Dobbs and Piedmont Avenue, the location of the Racetrac gas station.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that four had been shot. Three of the victims were taken by private cars to Grady Hospital, while the fourth was still at the scene. The female victim was in critical condition and taken to Grady by EMS.

Atlanta Police Investigators relocated to the hospital to make contact with the victims and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.