Dresden Drive is closed between Ellijay Drive and Apple Valley Road due to a gas leak, Brookhaven Police Department reported at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The gas leak may have been caused by nearby construction, but BPD was unable to confirm details. The city of Brookhaven is building its new city hall two blocks from the closure at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station on Peachtree Road. A large construction site is also underway on Dresden Road at Brookhaven Village.

BPD said there are no current evacuations, but residents are being urged to avoid the area at this time. The area is densely populated with apartment buildings including ARIUM Brookhaven and @1377 Apartments.