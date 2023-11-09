Howard Portis

Former Atlanta Police officer Howard Portis was found guilty of aggravated sodomy and violation of oath after he responded to a burglary call in 2021.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a press release that the 38-year-old defendant would be sentenced on Nov. 20.

According to Willis’ press release, on March 25, 2021, a woman living on Glenn Street in Atlanta made a 911 call, reporting a burglary at her residence. Atlanta Police Department Officer Howard Portis arrived at the scene, and once inside her home, deactivated his body camera and physically forced her to perform sexual acts on him. His actions were interrupted by an incoming phone call, followed by the arrival of a second officer dispatched to the scene.

The victim remained silent about the assault due to her heightened fear and distrust of law enforcement, the press release said. The victim found herself alone again with Portis following the departure of the second officer, and after being offered $250 for sex, fled to her pastor’s residence down the street.

The investigation into Portis’ conduct has resulted in a second indictment revealing a recurring pattern of deactivating his body camera before making sexual advances. A court date for this case will be scheduled in the near future.