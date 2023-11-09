A rendering of the new Sandy Springs Veterans Park.

The community is invited to attend Sandy Springs’ 14th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at City Springs.

“The city invites everyone to attend the tribute ceremony, including the official flag-raising and ribbon-cutting to open Veterans Park,” said Mayor Rusty Paul. “It is a great opportunity to show your support for veterans and to learn more about this new park.”

U.S. Army veteran, Sandy Springs resident, and former WSB anchor John Pruitt returns as the emcee for the free event, which will be held in Byers Theatre adjacent to city hall.

After the tribute, attendees will be escorted across Roswell Road for the dedication ceremony to officially open the Sandy Springs Veterans Park.

The new park will honor and celebrate the service of veterans from all branches of the U.S. military. The park, which was still under construction in late October, will feature a memorial plaza, monuments, flags, a water fountain, sidewalks, trees, and benches.

The city will launch a campaign to honor veterans through the donation of engravable pavers, benches, trees, and iconic art sculptures. More information about the paver program and other donation opportunities will be available soon on the city’s website.

After the dedication of Veterans Park, the community is invited to celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps’ 248th birthday. This event will be held in the CityBar in the City Hall-Performing Arts Center complex.

For more information about Veterans Park, visit Sandy Springs Veterans Park.